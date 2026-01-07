Analyst lists 3 reasons why the Seahawks got the No. 1 seed

There was a lot of doubt that the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) would be a serious consideration for the NFC’s No. 1 seed going into the final week of the season. Not many thought the Seahawks were a team to win two huge NFC West teams in three weeks.

Through a lot of doubt, the Seahawks were able to defeat the San Francisco 49ers on the road 13-3. This gave Seattle its first NFC West Divisional title since 2020 and clinched its first No. 1 seed since 2014. The last time the team secured the No. 1 seed, the Seahawks reached Super Bowl XLIX.

There are many reasons why the Seahawks secured the No. 1 seed and other teams didn’t. A combination of stellar play from their elite defense is easily one to consider. Their offense is also getting efficient in the passing and running game. Finally, they also have high-caliber talent throughout the roster.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah joined Seattle Sports’ Brock & Salk to discuss the latest on the Seahawks being one of the biggest threats for a Super Bowl title and securing the No. 1 seed. During the segment, Jeremiah listed three key reasons why the Seahawks were the No. 1 seed on Saturday.

“The number one reason, and I’ll lump it together, is the line of scrimmage. They've just played really, really well on the offensive line and the defense has been obvious, but I’m telling you, when they have (Jalen) Sundell out there next to Grey Zabel, that’s an athletic of an interior combination that we have in the NFL with how good those guys are and how good they work in space."

"It’s fun to watch those guys play on screen. I think their whole offensive line, 75 (Anthony Bradford), as long as you get him blocking down, he’s an animal, he’s going to collect some pancakes and move some people……I think he has gotten better throughout the year, but I think the line of scrimmage would be number one.”

Halfway through the season, the Seahawks had one of the most explosive offenses in the league thanks to the high-volume passing of quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Darnold was able to connect with JSN on deep plays, but the offense still lacked consistency, especially in the run game.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Going into the Week 11 road game versus the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle ranked in the bottom half of the league in rushing offense. As the season progressed towards the end, the Seahawks were more dominant in the run game. One of the key factors is the improvement of the offensive line, especially in the interior. Zabel has improved dramatically, and Bradford hasn’t been so much of a liability in several blocking schemes.

“Number two is their extremely well-coached. In other words, they’re not giving you any freebies. The scheme is incredibly sound and they know what they are doing.”

The Seahawks have one of the best overall coaching units in the league. Head coach Mike Macdonald is one of the most focused, disciplined, and smartest coaches in the league. There is a big reason why he should be at the top of the list for coach of the year. Macdonald has accumulated an overall record of 24-10 in his two seasons at Seattle.

Finally, the Seahawks have two assistant coaches, who are capable of being heads in the league in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

“I don’t want to single out one guy but JSN’s elevation to being a really good player to being an elite ‘I can get open on any key down’ player is just, I don’t know if you could overstate how important his ascension to stardom has been for this offense.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to Seahawks fans to see JSN become one of the top receivers in the league. It is shocking, however, to see him go from reliable and developing number one receiver to the top receiver in the league. JSN caught 119 receptions for a league-high 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.

A key reason why is his incredible and explosive dynamic route-running, where he can get open on any route in the passing, short-yardage, or deep. He is also incredibly efficient on any down of the game. On first downs, JSN has 775 yards on 48 receptions. On second down, he has 45 receptions for 644 yards. Finally, he has 25 receptions for 356 yards.

All three reasons and more are going to be key factors in the Seahawks’ chase for their second-ever Super Bowl title. For now, they will use the remainder of the week to rest up, thanks to the No. 1 seed and prepare for the Divisional Round.

