Jaxon Smith-Njigba dominating, but Seahawks offense has become very top-heavy
Through seven games Jaxon Smith-Njigba is leading the NFL in receiving by nearly 200 yards. He's broken several Seattle Seahawks records already and is on pace to shatter Steve Largent's best work for the franchise.
Last night's win over the Houston Texans featured JSN's third straight game with 100 or more receiving yards plus a touchdown.
While this dominance is an undeniably good development for the Seahawks, it also may raise some conerns about the offense becoming a one-trick pony. According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, Smith-Njigba has accounted for 46% of the team's receiving yards, which is the highest rate in the NFL.
While there's nothing wrong with having a dominant superstar receiver on your roster, it does leave the team somewhat vulnerable to injury. If JSN were to go down it's anybody's guess where the production in the passing game would come from.
Early on this season the Seahawks offense looked to be pretty balanced and diversified. However, over time it's become more and more reliant on JSN.
Heading into their bye week, Smith-Njigba has 819 receiving yards. That's over 500 more than any other player on the team. Second place goes to Cooper Kupp, who has 293. Only three other players have 100 yards or more.
While Seattle's rushing attack was pretty decent on Monday night, overall the results have been lacking considering the team's commitment to the run. That's just made them that much more top-heay, with JSN's gravity overpowering every other offensive weapon the team has by a big margin.
JSN's sideline scuffle with the Texans last night could have been a disastrous development for the Seahawks offense if he'd gotten hurt.
Hopefully after the bye week somebody else will step up into a legitimate WR2 kind of role. Right now, JSN is doing the work of three receivers, which means even a minor injury to him could be devastating for this team.
