Seattle Seahawks Ties Abound In Madden Commentary Teams
The latest in the long-running Madden NFL video game series will feature some special treats for Seattle Seahawks fans.
On Friday, EA Sports announced that Madden NFL 25 will feature multiple commentary teams, a first for the franchise. Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis, who have served as the game's commentators for the past eight entries, will return as the top commentary team in this year's game. However, two new commentary teams will also appear in this year's edition of the game, one consisting of Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen and the other consisting of Kate Scott and Brock Huard.
Of the four newcomers, three of them have notable ties to the Seahawks.
Starting with Olsen, who was FOX Sports' top NFL color commentator for the past two seasons. The former tight end spent the final season of his 14-year career with Seattle, catching 24 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown in 11 games, including eight starts. Olsen, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is most known for his time with the Carolina Panthers, but his last chapter in Seattle was a solid one given his age and injury history.
Then there's Scott, who became the Seahawks' preseason play-by-play announcer last season. Scott, who is also the play-by-play announcer for the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, has an extensive resume as she's called games for the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, the Olympics and the World Cup. Now, she joins one of the world's premier sports video games as yet another accomplishment.
Finally there's Huard, who not only played quarterback for the Seahawks in two separate stints, but also emerged as a star at the University of Washington currently works with Seattle Sports as cohost of the Brock and Salk talk show. Huard also works as a sideline reporter covering the UFL for FOX Sports.
Madden NFL 25 launches worldwide on Aug. 16 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.