Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Brady Russell Stick as Reserve TE?
With OTAs wrapping up across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in just under two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best- and worst-case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Can special teams ace Brady Russell maintain his roster spot after the Seahawks made an investment in the position during the NFL Draft?
Background
Russell was a two-star recruit coming out of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado where he thrived on both sides of the football. While he also was a track star as a freshman in high school, Russell was arguably a better defensive end than he was a tight end. He had 46 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and fumble recovery in his senior year. He went to Colorado in 2017 and redshirted before playing in 42 games with 32 starts. A constant for the Buffaloes on offense, Russell was named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list and the East-West Shrine Game watch list. During his career at Colorado, Russell had 67 receptions for 709 yards and three touchdowns before signing with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie and eventually being claimed off the practice squad by the Seahawks last September.
Scheme Fit
Russell is a blocking first tight end that can do a little bit of everything with a solid all-around skill set. New offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has a diverse running game package and could use Russell in 12 personnel sets opposite of Noah Fant to go with his special teams duties.
Best Case Scenario
Even with new competition, Russell takes a massive step forward for the Seahawks this year after playing in 15 games as a special teamer in his rookie year. He outshines Pharaoh Brown and A.J. Barner for the number two tight end position by moving bodies in the running game, something that Noah Fant doesn't excel at, while emerging as a core kick and punt coverage cog.
Worst Case Scenario
Lacking experience on offense in the league, Russell struggles while Barner is the same blocker in the NFL as he was at Michigan and completely outshines his veteran counterpart. After a poor training camp and preseason, Russell gets waived and doesn't get invited onto the practice squad with former Washington TE Jack Westover getting the nod to stay with Grubb.
What to Expect in 2024
Being on the roster in 2023 as Russell was would usually have a positive impact on making the team the following season. However, with a brand new coaching staff and a new system, that doesn't have the same cache as it normally would, and he only played special teams last year, creating questions about his fit as an asset on offense.
There is a path for Russell making the roster over a player like Brown, who was brought in as a free agent from the New England Patriots this past offseason. He could be as high as tight end No. 2 going into the 2024 season. However, he will likely have to beat out Brown as Barner is a fourth-round pick. The most likely scenario for Russell is being kept as a fourth tight end on the roster or end up on the practice squad with a couple of elevations likely coming his way, but it's far from guaranteed he will be able to stick if he doesn't show out on offense in the preseason.
