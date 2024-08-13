All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Offensive Line 'Will Drive Our Football Team'

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has high expectations for the offensive line, and he's making that clear early in the preseason.

Nov 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) exits the locker room before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks know that they have to improve in the trenches if they want to make some noise in the 2024 season.

The Seahawks had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last season, but they are hoping that it changes for the upcoming campaign. Head coach Mike Macdonald is setting the standard early.

"I think, mirroring the rest of the football team, there's some really great plays and there's some plays that we need to chase. But our offensive line, to a high degree, is going to drive our football team and we expect great things out of them," Macdonald said post-practice on Monday. "There's a high standard to play here offensive line-wise, but there's a lot of good stuff on tape. But I think we need to be more consistent, especially with our targeting in some of the run schemes, and I think we need to give our quarterback some more time in some of those critical pass situations."

The offensive line is a team's backbone, and usually those with strong units tend to do well during the season despite the lack of stats they create.

The Seahawks have new faces in center Connor Williams and left guard Laken Tomlinson, but tackles Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas and guard Anthony Bradford are returning from last year. Lucas has been out during training camp, but the Seahawks expect him to be back by the start of the regular season. If he can't go, George Fant — also an offseason free agent signing — will start in Lucas' place.

Lucas' absence hurts their potential chemistry, but that can't be an excuse. The Seahawks have to do better in the offensive line department or they will not make the necessary strides towards becoming a playoff contender.

JEREMY BRENER

