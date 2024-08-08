Seattle Seahawks Expecting Connor Williams to Report After Preseason Opener
RENTON, Wash. - Two days after reports surfaced about Connor Williams signing with the Seattle Seahawks, coach Mike Macdonald confirmed the veteran center will be joining the team, though a plan for when he may practice remains in the works.
Speaking with reporters after Thursday's walkthrough heavy camp practice, Macdonald indicated Williams, who reportedly will sign a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, is expected to fly to Seattle this weekend after the team's preseason opener in Los Angeles. A corresponding move will need to be made before then with the roster currently full at the 90-man limit.
Recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December while a member of the Miami Dolphins, Macdonald declined to dive into specifics about when Williams could be on the practice field and what kind of limitations he may have out of the gate. But the coaching staff and training staff have been discussing the situation behind the scenes.
"We're working through that right now," Macdonald said of Williams.
A former second-round pick out of Texas, Williams logged more than 3,000 snaps at guard in his first four seasons with the Cowboys before signing with the Dolphins in 2022 and transitioning to center. Over the past two seasons, he has been one of the NFL's best centers when healthy, including allowing just six pressures and a single sack in nine games in 2023, and nearly hit 99 percent for pass blocking efficiency per Pro Football Focus.
Williams also earned a 90.5 run blocking grade last season from PFF, which ranked second behind only Lions star tackle Penei Sewell among qualified offensive linemen and first among centers. He graded out as the seventh-best run blocking offensive lineman (85.1) in 2022, playing a crucial role in opening up running lanes for Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane in Mike McDaniel's high-octane offense the past two seasons.
Earlier this week, Williams' agent Drew Rosenhaus said his client would be ready to play in Week 1 on the Joe Rose Radio Show despite the injury happening just eight months ago. If that assessment is correct - Williams did pass his physical when visiting with the Seahawks last month - it wouldn't be a surprise if he's able to practice at least in limited fashion as early as next week as he starts learning a new offense and building chemistry with new teammates.
"He's healthy. He's going to be able to play in the first game," Rosenhaus proclaimed. "It is the most amazing recovery I have ever seen in my career."
With Williams now entering the fold, the Seahawks will have four centers on the roster, including 2023 fifth-round pick Olu Oluwatimi, veteran Nick Harris, and undrafted rookie Jalen Sundell. Harris has previously played guard with the Browns, so that may help him as he tries to maintain a roster spot, but that could be tricky with rookies Christian Haynes and Sataoa Laumea likely to make the team and McClendon Curtis able to play both guard spots as well as tackle.