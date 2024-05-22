Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Ro Torrence Sleeper to Watch in CB Competition?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Possessing the physical traits Seattle has prioritized at cornerback in the past, could Ro Torrence be a wild card to watch in a crowded position group as an undrafted signee?
Background
Taking the JUCO route to begin his collegiate career, Torrence earned First-Team JUCO All-American honors while helping Hutchinson Community College to a national championship. After two seasons with the Blue Dragons, he transferred to Auburn and took his talents to the SEC, recording five tackles and a forced fumble in limited action during the 2021 season. Transferring again the following season, he joined Arizona State and led the team with eight pass breakups in 2022. Showing a more well-rounded game as a redshirt junior, he recorded an interception and two sacks for the Sun Devils in 2023. Declaring for the draft with a year of eligibility remaining, he went undrafted and signed with the Seahawks as a priority free agent.
Scheme Fit
A big-bodied cornerback at 6-3, 207 pounds, Torrence excelled as a physical press cover cornerback on the boundary, playing 1,161 snaps in three seasons at the Division I level on the outside with just 38 snaps in the slot. Taking advantage of his size, he also played 93 snaps in the box, which led to two sacks in his final season at Arizona State. He should compete in similar roles in a deep Seattle secondary without the twitch or quickness to play in the slot.
Best Case Scenario
Not backing down from matchups against Seattle's top receivers in training camp, Torrence earns his mettle for his physicality and toughness on the outside and surprises on special teams in kick/punt coverage, making him a top priority to re-sign on the practice squad for further development.
Worst Case Scenario
Lacking the speed to keep up with the likes of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Torrence struggles giving up big plays on the outside and isn't able to carve out a role on special teams after playing limited snaps in that capacity in college, setting himself up as an early cut candidate in training camp.
What to Expect in 2024
If Pete Carroll still served as Seattle's head coach, Torrence would offer plenty of intrigue as an undrafted free agent to watch. Aside from having great size and long 34 1/8-inch arms, he uses that length quite well playing tight press coverage on receivers and has the mindset to be aggressive as a tackler against the run. At worst, he would have been a practice squad candidate to monitor for the future given what the previous staff preferred at the position.
But with Carroll no longer on the sidelines, even though Mike Macdonald also values press coverage and physicality on the outside, Torrence has everything stacked against him as an undrafted free agent at arguably Seattle's deepest position. His lack of positional versatility coupled with 4.70 speed isn't a good combination as a fringe roster candidate and unless he finds a way to stand out on coverage team units, it's hard to envision him being in the mix at a position featuring far better athletes across the board.
Previous 90-Man Roundups
