Tennessee Titans Release Former Seattle Seahawks DB Jamal Adams
Following his release from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, former All-Pro defensive back Jamal Adams looked to find a new home for himself elsewhere. Now just a few months later, he finds himself in the exact same situation.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Tennessee Titans released Adams Thursday morning, honoring his request after the disgruntled veteran defender asked to be set free from his one-year contract. As a vested veteran, he will not hit the waiver wire and will be free to sign with any team.
Adams, who turns 29 on Thursday, signed a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum (roughly $1.3 million) with the Titans on July 11, yet he hasn't made much of an impact. He's played just 20 defensive snaps in three games, recording four total tackles. Tennessee quietly placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday night, though Adams claims he is fully healthy and ready for the next opportunity that comes his way.
The Seahawks acquired Adams in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets in 2020, though he unfortunately never lived up to the hype. He had a solid first season in Seattle, even setting the record for sacks by a defensive back with 9.5, but it all went downhill from there. A large reason for his decline was a plethora of injuries, as he played just 34 of 67 possible games over his four seasons with the Seahawks.
With his declining production and injury history, it seems that Adams' days as an NFL starter are over. Some team may be willing to take a flier on him, including Seattle for a potential reunion after losing Rayshawn Jenkins to injured reserve, but it will almost certainly be in a limited role regardless of where he lands.
