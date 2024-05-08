Seattle Seahawks Land Versatile Star In Way-Too-Early 2025 Mock Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is barely in the rear-view mirror, but for draft analysts, it's never too early to start thinking about next year's big event.
ESPN's Jordan Reid was one of the first to unveil a way-too-early 2025 mock draft, and Seattle Seahawks fans may want to take notice. With the No. 11 pick, Reid has the Seahawks taking Colorado star cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter.
"Is Hunter an NFL wide receiver or cornerback? That question will be asked a lot over the next 12 months, but I personally view him as a corner at the next level. The Seahawks already have two building blocks there in Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, but adding Hunter as an interchangeable defensive back would give them options. Hunter plays like he has springs in his cleats and has a sixth sense for tracking the ball in the air. He closed last season with three interceptions, showing off great instincts."
The top recruit in the 2022 high school class, Hunter is best known for his sheer versatility. After following Deion Sanders to Colorado last year, the West Palm Beach native recorded 31 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions as a cornerback, but he also had 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver. Considering he missed time with injury, doing all that in nine games is incredibly impressive.
However, playing nearly every snap on both sides of the ball is incredbily taxing on the body, and that simply isn't feasible at the professional level. Most analysts believe Hunter will be a full-time cornerback once he makes it to the NFL, but this coming season will be very telling on his plans.
There's no denying that Hunter is an incredible athlete, but he may not be what Seattle really needs. As Reid mentioned, the Seahawks have two good young corners in Woolen and Witherspoon, so spending another first-round pick on a quarterback when there are greater needs elsewhere doesn't seem very practical. Even if Hunter decides to become a full-time receiver, the Seahawks have a strong pass-catching group with D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Seeing Hunter in a Seahawks uniform would certainly be fun, but at the moment, it doesn't feel very realistic.