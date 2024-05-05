Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL Draft Superlatives
Hitting the practice field for the first time, the Seattle Seahawks latest draft wrapped a much different looking rookie minicamp under new head coach Mike Macdonald on Saturday, debuting several newcomers including Byron Murphy II and Christian Haynes.
Looking at their new eight-player class holistically as the offseason programs revs into the third and final stage leading up to training camp in July, which player will prove to be the best value? Who is the wild card to watch? Which day three selection has the best chance to develop into a Pro Bowler or All-Pro caliber talent? What incoming rookie presents the best all-around scheme fit?
Hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee pull out their crystal balls to examine Seattle's 2024 draft class and dish out their annual post-draft superlatives. They also take a close look at what went down at the first practice of rookie minicamp, including initial clues for how the coaching staff plans to deploy Haynes and fellow rookie guard Sataoa Laumea.
Capping off the show, Smith and Lee assess the Seahawks current salary cap dilemma and what options general manager John Schneider has at his disposals to free up much-needed financial relief to get out of the red in a jam-packed episode of Locked On Seahawks.
Listen to the latest Locked On Seahawks in the video player above or subscribe for free to the podcast platform of your choice here.
Follow and Subscribe to Locked On Seahawks on all Podcast platforms 🎧
Follow Corbin Smith on X and Threads, where he'll be sharing the latest news about the Seattle Seahawks and talking with fans.