3 Seattle Seahawks Needs After 2024 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks still have some work to do building their roster after the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nov 19, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass
Nov 19, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks are happy with their haul from the 2024 NFL Draft, but they are far from a finished product heading towards a new season.

Sports Illustrated identified three needs for each NFL team after the draft and highlighted interior offensive line, linebacker and tight end for the Seahawks.

Sep 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) runs for yards
Sep 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) runs for yards / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

"The Seahawks will need Nick Harris to step up at center to protect Geno Smith," Sports Illustrated writes. "They’re also taking a chance with Noah Fant as the full-time starter at tight end—they lost Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly in free agency. Seattle didn’t do much to fill the voids left by the departures of inside linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks."

The Seahawks selected Christian Haynes out of UConn in the third round, but he's expected to play guard. That doesn't solve their center questions, but Harris could be the team's solution if he performs during training camp and outplays Olu Oluwatimi, a 2023 fifth-round pick.

The team addressed tight end during the draft with Michigan's AJ Barner, but he won't be a top receiver for the team. He is built to be more of a Parkinson replacement, but the team could look in free agency for another option to further bolster depth.

As for the linebacker position, fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight will be pegged as the replacement for Wagner and Brooks, and he certainly can be the type of tackler those guys were for the Seahawks. Knight ranked fifth among all Division I players in tackles this past season, so he has the potential to be the team's top tackler, though it remains to be seen how long it will take him to be ready to play on defense in the NFL.

All of these players are question marks, and that does bring cause for concern, but it seems like the Seahawks will be putting trust in their rookie class to help fill gaps left after free agency.

