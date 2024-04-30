Seattle Seahawks Stock Watch: Winners, Losers From 2024 NFL Draft
Wrapping up their first NFL draft together, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald reeled in an eight-player class with a heavy emphasis on the trenches, including first-round pick Byron Murphy II and three offensive linemen.
With rookie minicamp coming up this weekend and organized team activities soon to follow in the third phase of Seattle's offseason program, it won't be long until another training camp opens at the VMAC. Steamrolling towards another season, which players benefited most from the franchise's latest crop of draft picks? And which ones now need to be keeping close tabs on the rearview mirror?
Looking towards the 2024 season, here are the big winners and losers resulting from the Seahawks incoming rookie class:
Winners
Geno Smith/Sam Howell
From a playmakers standpoint, Smith and Howell didn't have any new weapons added to the arsenal with the exception of tight end AJ Barner, who comes into the league with a reputation as more of a blocker than receiver. But both quarterbacks should benefit from Schneider and Macdonald prioritizing the offensive line, using a third-round pick on former All-American guard Christian Haynes as well as sixth-round picks on Utah standout Sataoa Laumea and Findlay tackle Michael Jerrell, at minimum creating far more compelling competitions for starting jobs at the guard spots and roster spots on the outside. Haynes has a chance to be a plug-and-play starter, immediately upgrading pass protection and run blocking, while Laumea could be a sleeper to watch sliding to the left side to compete against veteran Laken Tomlinson.
If there's another reason Smith and Howell should be all smiles, Schneider didn't invest a draft pick on another quarterback as some expected he might. The two veterans should feel good about their standing atop the depth chart with the only newcomer signed to a contract so far being undrafted rookie Chevan Cordeiro.
Olu Oluwatimi
Going into the draft, the Seahawks already had added veteran Nick Harris to the mix on a one-year deal in free agency to help offset the departure of former starter Evan Brown, who signed with the Cardinals in March. Since Harris previously played for new line coach Scott Huff at Washington, he may very well be a viable contender to start, but based on comments from Schneider after the draft, it sounds like the second-year center will get every opportunity to secure the job after seeing limited action as a rookie. Drafting no players with prior experience at the pivot position only makes it more likely the ex-Michigan star will take over snapping to Smith in 2024.
Darrell Taylor/Derick Taylor
With Uchenna Nwosu returning from a pectoral injury, the Seahawks haven't made any notable changes to their edge rushing group, but there was plenty of speculation prior to the draft that Schneider and Macdonald may have eyes on drafting one as early as the first round. Giving those rumors some teeth, the team had top-30 visits with eventual first-round picks Jared Verse and Chop Robinson, and if Byron Murphy II didn't fall to them at pick No. 16, they easily could have drafted one of those two players to supplement their pass rush.
Luckily for Taylor and Hall, however, Seattle not only didn't draft an edge rusher in the first or third round, but Schneider bypassed the position completely. While the team did sign a couple of intriguing undrafted free agents in Houston's Nelson Ceasar and Grambling State's Sundiata Anderson, those two players likely will be competing against returning veterans Levi Bell and Joshua Onujiogu for one of the last spots on the 53-man roster or a practice squad spot instead of a place in the rotation. Instead, with a new coaching staff in place, Taylor and Hall will get another chance to prove they can play to their second-round billing behind Nwosu and Boye Mafe.
Losers
Stone Forsythe
Starting eight games last season for an injured Abraham Lucas, Forsythe performed admirably as the Seahawks stayed in the playoff hunt up until the final week of the season. But as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, he will have to deal with far better competition for one or two backup spots on the roster behind Charles Cross and Lucas, starting with the return of veteran George Fant in free agency.
With Fant likely cemented on the roster as a swing tackle, the former sixth-round pick out of Florida could be in a legit battle for a roster spot against Raiqwon O'Neal and Jerrell, who the coaching staff holds in high regard after meeting with him on a top-30 visit and seeing him test well at Ohio State's pro day. If the incoming rookie adapts to a huge jump in competition quicker than expected, things could get interesting for Forsythe and the rest of the tackle group.
Jon Rhattigan/Mike Jackson
After signing restricted free agent tenders earlier this month, Rhattigan and Jackson should be part of Seattle's plans in a transition year under Macdonald due to their special teams experience. But with neither of their qualified offers having any guaranteed money, the Seahawks could cut them and open up more than $5 million in cap space, which could be imperative considering that, per OverTheCap.com, the team has -$1.3 million in effective cap space right now. With the new incoming draft class set to sign rookie contracts, that issue will have to be corrected soon to be cap compliant and Schneider historically likes to have wiggle room going into the season.
Such moves would be risky for the Seahawks, as both Jackson and Rhattigan would become unrestricted free agents and free to sign with anyone, but Schneider would likely try to bring them back at a more affordable cost within budget. Using three draft picks on cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James as well as linebacker Tyrice Knight in the final four rounds would help ease the blow if either player departed.
Coby Bryant
Only two years ago, Bryant looked to be a potential foundational piece for Seattle's young defense after forcing four fumbles and playing sound football from the slot as a rookie. But things can change rapidly in the NFL and a toe injury prevented the former Thorpe Award winner from seeing much action last season, as he played in just nine games with 18 tackles and a forced fumble, primarily playing on special teams. Already way down on the depth chart, the arrival of Pritchett and James could make him the odd man out at cornerback.
On the flip side, Bryant did see work at safety in training camp and the preseason last August, and Macdonald has hinted that the Seahawks may have interest in taking a longer look at him at the position. Not drafting a safety last week may help in that regard, but he still has Pro Bowler Julian Love, Rayshawn Jenkins, and K'Von Wallace as obstacles in front of him for playing time and the impending return of Jerrick Reed II from a torn ACL would only make his outlook murkier. It's possible he can get his career back on track, but adding more competition to the fold through the draft will make it even tougher to carve out a role in Macdonald's scheme.