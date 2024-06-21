All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Urged to Shop Former Second-Round Pick

After yet another disappointing season, Dee Eskridge could be approaching the end of his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jul 28, 2023; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge (1) catches a pass during training camp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
After having his contract restructured this offseason, Seattle Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge could be approaching the beginning of the end of his time with the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eskridge, 27, is in the final year of his rookie contract, but he may not even have the chance to play out the 2024 season. Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder says that the team should look to trade him before the start of the season.

"Three years ago, Eskridge was the talk of the Senior Bowl as he put on a strong performance that led to the Seahawks using a second-round pick on him. However, he's struggled to stay healthy and hasn't gotten much playing time in the Emerald City," Holder writes. "The latter likely won't change with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in front of the Western Michigan product. Seattle should see what it can get for the wideout, especially since he's entering a contract year, and allow him an opportunity to have a bigger role elsewhere."

Saddled by injuries and a six-game suspension, Eskridge has only played in 24 games throughout his first three years in the league and failed to make a catch in 2023. In his first two years, Eskridge made only 17 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

The idea of trading Eskridge before the season would give him a chance at a fresh start with a new team while he's under contract at an affordable rate this year, though getting much of anything in return beyond a conditional seventh-round pick seems improbable. If he stays with the Seahawks or gets cut, he could ride off into oblivion and never catch on with a team again in his NFL career.

