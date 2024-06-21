Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Will Derick Hall Improve Upon Quiet Rookie Season?
With OTAs wrapping up across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in just under two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Will Derick Hall take his next steps as an NFL player and become a quality edge rusher in Macdonald's scheme?
Background
After a great career at Auburn, including two All-SEC selections and a Senior Bowl invite, the Seahawks selected Hall in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Hall was a four-star recruit out of the state of Mississippi who also played basketball and was a state finalist in the 200 meter dash. He played just four years for the Tigers and played in double digit games all four seasons, finishing his career with 19.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss. He was a hybrid player for the Tigers playing both with his hand in the dirt and as a standup rusher, drawing attention from NFL scouts. In a reserve role as a rookie for Seattle, he didn't produce any sacks, but did have three tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.
Scheme Fit
A well put together edge rusher with a thick frame, Hall stands 6-3 and weighs 254 pounds. With how head coach Mike Macdonald likes to attack opposing offenses with his diverse pressure packages, Hall will fit in nicely as a pass rusher who can put his hand in the dirt as a traditional defensive end or pin his ears back out of a two-point stance as an outside linebacker, roles he previously played at Auburn.
Best Case Scenario
Firmly the third or fourth edge rusher right now, Hall takes advantage of his role as a sub-package and rotational player by generating consistent pressure and sacking the quarterback. He does so with a combination of bend and power that he generates from his lower half. He eventually usurps either Uchenna Nwosu or Boye Mafe and becomes a starter for the Seahawks.
Worst Case Scenario
Opportunities are few and far between for Hall, as he struggles to consistently get on the field with Mafe, Nwosu, and Darrell Taylor ahead of him on the depth. Getting only 10-15 snaps per game, Hall can't get into a rhythm, struggling to make an impact or take a step forward.
What to Expect in 2024
The 2024 season is going to be a pivotal one for Hall, as the Seahawks will be wanting him to take a major step forward in his development and there are snaps to be had in an edge group that lacks depth. After playing in 308 snaps across 17 games in his rookie season, there still some developing to do, especially since Hall generated zero sacks and just 11 pressures in 137 pass rush snaps and wasn't able to disengage from blocks consistently enough a year ago.
With a solid skill set for Macdonald's scheme as a versatile edge, Hall is likely to be in a heavier rotation this season after having just two games over 30 snaps with multiple games in the single digits last year. Expect him to take a step forward in a rotational role, especially if he outperforms Taylor, but he probably won't be ready to threaten Nwosu or Mafe for starting reps just yet.
Previous 90-Man Roundups
