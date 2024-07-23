Trio of Seattle Seahawks Revealed on NFL Top 100 Players of 2024
In what has become an annual event to kick start every NFL season, the Seahawks were well represented when the league unveiled the first group of players on the Top NFL 100 of 2024 countdown on Monday with receiver DK Metcalf, safety Julian Love, and cornerback Riq Woolen all making the list on No. 100-81.
Landing on the list for the third time in his career as selected by peers, Metcalf came in at No. 84 overall for the Seahawks. Previously, he ranked 22nd after the 2021 season and 81st after a strong rookie campaign in 2020. Woolen earned a spot for the second straight year at No. 91 after ranking 76th in the aftermath of a sensational rookie year where he led the NFL in interceptions.
As for Love, the former Notre Dame standout earned a spot on the Top 100 rankings for the first time in his career, coming in at No. 95 after receiving his first Pro Bowl nod last season.
Continuing one of the best starts to a career for a receiver in NFL history, Metcalf surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in five seasons for the Seahawks last year while adding a team-high eight touchdown receptions. Putting himself in exclusive company, he's one of only 11 players in NFL history to record 370 receptions, 5,300 receiving yards, and 40 touchdowns in his first five seasons.
Though Woolen wasn't able to come close to replicating his interception numbers from his rookie season, he still put up solid coverage numbers, tying for 10th among cornerbacks with 10 pass breakups and tying for seventh in forced incompletion rate (18 percent) when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. In addition, he ranked in the top 15 in yards allowed per catch (9.5) and yards after the catch (133), remaining stingy as a pass defender.
Finishing his first year in Seattle on a strong note, Love rebounded from a slow first month to lead the team with four interceptions - including a game-winning pick against the Eagles on Monday Night Football - and surpassed 100 tackles for the second consecutive season. Providing value in other ways, he forced a pair of fumbles and broke up six passes while seeing action at both safety positions along with leading the team in special teams tackles.
Voted by players themselves, the NFL Top 100 countdown will continue on Tuesday with players No. 80-71 and10 players will be announced each successive weekday through Friday, August 2.