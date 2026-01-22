Rams vs. Seahawks Odds Movement: Total Drops Ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks played an absolute barnburner in their final regular-season meeting, but oddsmakers aren't expecting a repeat performance in the NFC Championship Game.

The odds for Sunday's matchup have shifted, as the total at DraftKings Sportsbook dropped from 47.5 at open to 46.5 as of Thursday morning. This isn't a major change, but it comes on the heels of Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald saying that the team was going to limit Sam Darnold's reps throwing the ball in practice as he deals with an oblique injury.

In their final regular-season meeting, the Seahawks and Rams combined for 75 points in an overtime win for Seattle. However, the Seattle defense has been absolutely dominant in recent weeks, holding the San Francisco 49ers to just six points in the divisional round last Saturday.

The Rams also hit the UNDER in their matchup in the divisional round, allowing just 17 points in an overtime win against the Chicago Bears.

In the latest betting splits from DraftKings, 68 percent of the bets in this game have come on the OVER , so it's possible some sharp money is driving the total down.

So far this season, the OVER has hit in 11 of the Rams' 19 games and 10 of the Seahawks' 18 games. Even though these teams have strong defenses, they have still played a bunch of high-scoring affairs.

Seattle's defense is the best unit left in the playoffs, as it was No. 2 in the league in EPA/Play during the regular season and has allowed just nine points in its last two games -- both which had major postseason implications. The Seahawks gave up just three points to the 49ers in Week 18 with the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line.

For now, Seattle remains a 2.5-point favorite in this matchup, but there's a chance there could be more movement in the odds for this game ahead of Sunday night's kickoff.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.