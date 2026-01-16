What Klint Kubiak said about head coach interviews, Seahawks' potential Super Bowl run

Every postseason, some of the best assistant coaches in the league are interviewed for head coaching opportunities. The Seattle Seahawks have two assistants in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who are among those who interviewed for a head coach position. Kubiak interviewed for six teams during the Seahawks’ bye week.

He is one of the most sought-after candidates after turning the Seahawks into one of the most dynamic and explosive offenses in the league. The Seahawks finished the regular season third in the league in points per game (28.4), eighth in passing yards per game (228.1), and tied for 10th in rushing yards per game (123.3).

The Seahawks are also starting their potential Super Bowl on Saturday night as they host the No. 6-seeded San Francisco 49ers. Seattle defeated San Francisco 13-3 in Week 18 to finish out the regular season with not only the NFC West Divisional title, but the No. 1 seed as well.

There is the worry from Seahawks fans and media that Kubiak might be too focused on the search to become a head coach rather than the chance to potentially win the Super Bowl. Kubiak ensured there was only one goal on his mind.

“They were good conversations. Very flattered for that opportunity. But we’ve worked our entire season, our whole lives for games like this. This is the most important thing.”

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) during the first half at Levi's Stadium.

Kubiak has interviewed for several head coaching positions, including the Arizona Cardinals, the Atlanta Falcons, the Baltimore Ravens, the New York Giants, and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Giants and former Super Bowl-winning coach John Harbaugh are working to get the deal officially announced. The Falcons and the Ravens are the more stable head coaching jobs available over the Cardinals and the Raiders.

The Seahawks would prefer Kubiak to stay as the offensive coordinator, but if he secures a head coaching job, they’d want him to go out on top. Kubiak has shown interest in the jobs, but he is solely focused on getting the Seahawks to the Super Bowl.

Kubiak will have some challenges versus the 49ers’ defense on Saturday. The biggest is working through the recent oblique injury of quarterback Sam Darnold. While it is on his non-throwing shoulder, Darnold could face some complications of being limited in the throwing game.

The 49ers might constantly stack the box defensively to make sure they don’t get dominated in the run game as they did in Week 18. This game could tell if he remains a strong candidate for a head coaching job. The better the Seahawks’ offense plays in the postseason, the more likely teams will look to him as a potential head coach.

