Seahawks Got Value in Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James Selections
For some, the NFL Draft is about filling needs. If you have a major need at a position, you should use high draft capital to fill those needs. There is some merit to that approach, but it can lead you down a tough path.
The best option to approach the NFL Draft is to take the best players on the board. Yes, if could mean you have a surplus of talent at a position, but having a better player is the better outcome.
The latter approach is how the Seattle Seahawks looked at the 2024 NFL Draft under general manager John Schneider and new head coach Mike Macdonald. They ended up taking Auburn cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James in rounds five and six for two reasons according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: value and competition.
From what we've heard, Seattle had fourth-round grades on both corners. The selection of Pritchett and James signified Seattle sticking to its board.- Jeremy Fowler
The Seahawks want to foster competitive spirit across the roster under new head coach Mike Macdonald, and no position requires it more than cornerback. In Macdonald's final year in Baltimore, six different cornerbacks played significant snaps due to injury. Also, it should be noted that Woolen didn't have as strong of a sophomore season as in 2022. His starting role is hardly in danger, but perhaps a deeper cornerback room provides extra incentive for Woolen to attack Year 3.
Competition is a common theme for the Seahawks, as former head coach Pete Carroll had "Competition Wednesday" every week. That ended up making a difference and the Seahawks made two Super Bowls under his leadership.
How will Macdonald approach the competition element? That will come in time. However, adding talent to a premium position is a great start to his tenure.