NFL Defense Power Rankings: Where Are Seattle Seahawks?
The Seattle Seahawks ranked 25th in the NFL in points allowed last season, but that's expected to change in 2024. In order to reverse their fortunes in that department, the Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald, who coordinated the Baltimore Ravens defense. His unit allowed the fewest points in the league last year.
The addition of Macdonald is part of the reason why the Seahawks are ranked a little higher than their points allowed ranking in Bleacher Report's defense power rankings. The Seahawks clocked in at No. 20.
"It's not surprising that the Seahawks turned things over to a defensive head coach in Mike Macdonald this offseason. The defense was the Achilles heel throughout the year, finishing toward the bottom of the league in most metrics. But Macdonald's quick turnaround of the Ravens defense as their coordinator last season brings hope he can do the same in Seattle," Bleacher Report writes.
The Seahawks certainly prioritized defense in last month's draft, selecting four players highlighed by first-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. However, arguably the biggest facet the team needs to change is third down.
"Macdonald's first order of business is going to be improving the third-down defense. The Seahawks were 31st in third-down defense, allowing teams to convert nearly half the time," Bleacher Report writes.
Ultimately, stopping opposing offenses on third down requires the defensive line, linebackers and secondary. All 11 players have to do their part in order to succeed, so finding ways to improve each unit is a step in the right direction for the Seahawks to get better in stopping the ball.