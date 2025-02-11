Seahawks predicted to add national champion blocker in April’s NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks were the only team in the league in 2024 to win at least 10 games and not make the playoffs. Some improvements on both sides of the ball could elevate the club to a few more wins. According to many analysts, the offensive line is in dire need of help.
The Seahawks’ lone standout up front is left tackle Charles Cross. While Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus ranked Seattle’s blocking unit the second-worst in the league in 2024, the three-year pro earned high praise. “Even though he was playing on arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL,” said Buday, “Cross ranked 10th among offensive tackles in PFF overall grade (82.5).
What about the rest of Seattle’s line? Interior line play was a big problem in ’24, and veteran guard Laken Tomlinson could become a free agent next month. There’s also right tackle Abraham Lucas, who like Cross was drafted in 2022. After starting 16 games during his rookie campaign, injuries have limited him to a combined 13 contests these last two seasons.
With the 18th overall pick in April, Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network has the team selecting Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson, who could help the team regardless of where he lines up.
“One of my personal favorites in the class, Donovan Jackson’s ability to slide from guard to tackle following the injury to Josh Simmons was simply outstanding. He has arguably the highest performance floor of anyone in the class and is a player who helps teams win Super Bowls. He's the type of player you draft and start for the next 7-10 years without batting an eye.”
There’s nowhere to go put up when it comes to the Seahawks’ offensive line. Likewise the team, which hasn’t won the NFC West since 2020, and hasn’t prevailed in a postseason game since 2019.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks named landing spot for long-time rival at quarterback
Jim Harbaugh, Chargers could pounce on Seahawks great if he gets cut
Seahawks get bad news from ESPN scoop regarding Matt Stafford, Rams
Seattle Seahawks predicted to trade QB Geno Smith to AFC cellar-dweller