NFL insider gives Seahawks wise advice on rebuilding offensive line
The NFL is a copycat league, and if there's one thing worth copying from the newest Super Bowl champions, it's that building a dominant offensive line is the quickest path to a title. The Philadelphia Eagles somehow managed to field both the best offensive line and one of the best defensive lines in he business en route to a 40-22 romp over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Seattle Seahawks have to know by now that they're not going to break out of the middling funk of nine and 10-win seasons and Wild Card exits until they catch up in this department with other contenders around the NFC.
Building a dominant OL is easier said than done, but investing as many resources as possible in that unit seems the best way to go. Field Yates at ESPN was recently a guest on Seattle Sports radio and suggested that the Seahawks be flexible about how they go about rebuilding this line.
ESPN on Seahawks' OL plans
"With Abe Lucas’ health, with his inconsistency in terms of being available, that’s a position that I think you feel good about when he’s healthy. But over the past two years, he’s played 13 games... So if there’s a great tackle available there that you think could become a six or seven-year solid starter – whether it’s exploring (moving) Abe Lucas to guard, whether it’s moving somebody to guard that you drafted as a tackle – I think you just have to be open-minded to getting your best five on the field.”
Insiders have often rejected the idea of sliding Lucas inside to guard, but if he's going to continue missing half of the team's games they have little choice but to move him to a less-critical position or replace him with someone who can stay on the field.
With that in mind, the most-logical target for that 18th overall pick should be a prospect who can play either right tackle or right guard, both of which were highly-problematic spots for the Seahawks this season, and last season as well.
Unfortunately Seattle also has to find upgrades at center and left guard, as well - if they're even going to improve to an average level. General manager John Schneider may have to sacrifice some of the strength of other units around the roster in order to build up this group properly.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks named landing spot for long-time rival at quarterback
Jim Harbaugh, Chargers could pounce on Seahawks great if he gets cut
Seahawks get bad news from ESPN scoop regarding Matt Stafford, Rams
Seattle Seahawks predicted to trade QB Geno Smith to AFC cellar-dweller