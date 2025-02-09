Seahawks get bad news from ESPN scoop regarding Matt Stafford, Rams
The best quarterback in the NFC West the last few years has been Matt Stafford with the LA Rams. While he has two and a half strong competitors for the title, Stafford is still the most-skilled QB in this division by a not-insignificant margin and remains a major thorn in the side for the Seattle Seahawks.
Ever since Stafford came over to the Rams in a blockbuster deal with the Detroit Lions he's been throwing the ball at a top-10 level even though he's long past his physical prime. Seattle has gotten the worst of it, too. Los Angeles has not lost to the Seahawks when Stafford is in the lineup as of yet, and those few victories against a Stafford-less Rams feel hollow at best.
At 37 years old Stafford can't do this too much longer, but it sounds like he has no immediate plans to hang it up. According to a report by Dan Graziano at ESPN, Stafford is likely to stick with the Rams for the 2025 NFL season.
ESPN on Matt Stafford, Rams
"Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely to return to LA in 2025, according to sources close to the situation.... The past two seasons have been good for Stafford, who turned 37 on Friday and believes the Rams' leadership gives them the ability to contend every year."
Tough scene, but on the bright side, the Rams are about to lose at least one of Stafford's best pass-catching weapons. The team stunned the NFL world this past week when star wide recever Cooper Kupp announced that the Rams plan to trade him.
Injuries have taken their toll on Kupp's production the last three years, but in 2021 Kupp led the league in catches (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16). He also hasn't posted less than 710 yards and five touchdowns since 2022 even though he's missed 18 games. If he stays healthy, one can easily see how the Rams' passing game could miss him a bit - especially if he blows up for another team in 2025.
The Rams may also lose Tutu Atwell to free agency, but these losses are largely mitigated by the rise of budding superstar Puka Nacua, who will become the unquestioned number one option once Kupp is out of the picture. The Rams should re-sign Demarcus Robinson, who's coming off a career-year (505 yards, seven touchdowns).
In other words, don't expect LA's passing game to fall off much if at all this coming season. With the San Francisco 49ers' championship window looking like it's closing (a big, shiny new contract for Brock Purdy would seal it), these Rams should project as the Seahawks' biggest threat - as long as Stafford is around.
