Seahawks insider urges team to pursue unique 55-touchdown triple-threat weapon
What personnel changes the Seattle Seahawks need to make this offseason are mostly on offense. They'll need to add a new WR3 after they presumably cut Tyler Lockett, they also have to acquire three new starters for their interior offensive line, and hopefully they find the time to land an upgrade at the tight end position after they make Noah Fant a salary cap casualty.
If that's the way they go, one name to watch is Taysom Hill from the New Orleans Saints, who just worked with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for a year. Former Seahawks quarterback Brock Huard believes the team should definitely be interested if he becomes available. Here's what he said about it on Seattle Sports radio on Friday.
"If he does get released, he’d be a name I’d be highly, highly interested in Seattle... To have a guy with that versatility – that joker position that can do so many things and do them well... There are not many Taysom Hills."
One potential obstacle here is that Hill has a bizarre contract that makes trading or cutting him before June 1 a no-go. In that scenario New Orleans only saves less than $300,000 in cap room and takes on a $17.7 million dead money penalty. After June 1 the math is much more friendly, though. Then the Saints can save $10 million with a dead money hit just under $8 million.
After that deadline the Seahawks should definitely inquire, though - assuming they don't use a draft pick on a stacked class at tight end. Hill may be 34 years old, but Huard is correct about just how rare his skillset is. In his career he's totaled 33 touchdowns as a rusher, 11 as a receiver and 11 more as a quarterback, where he's managed to go 7-2 as a starter.
Tight ends appear to be a much bigger part of Kubiak's scheme than they were under former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's. As long as they're looking to actually use them, they might as well try to find a legitimate veteran upgrade over Fant. It'll be tough to find one better than Hill without having to use a high draft pick.
