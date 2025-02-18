Former first-round pick named Seattle Seahawks cut candidate
If the Seattle Seahawks hope to contend for the Super Bowl in 2025, they must first get their salary cap situation under control. With a cap deficit of over $13 million, expect the team to make some big changes during the 2025 NFL offseason. Don't be surprised if the Seahawks move on from some familiar faces ahead of head coach Mike Macdonald's second season.
NFL.com broke down 21 potential cut candidates in the NFC, including three current Seahawks players. Tight end Noah Fant was listed among the possible cap casualties. The former first-round pick has failed to find his footing since being traded from the Denver Broncos. The 27-year-old has a cap hit of $13.4 million this season, which could make him expendable.
"We're really piling on the Seahawks passing game in this column, but these suggested moves make the most sense for a team in need of financial breathing room," wrote Matt Okada of NFL.com. "In three seasons since joining Seattle, Noah Fant has just five touchdowns total (with just one the last two seasons) and has maxed out at 50 receptions (2022) and 500 yards (2024)."
In 2024, Fant topped 500 receiving yards for the first time since the trade, but his production comes nowhere close to validating such a big chunk of the cap. Fant wasn't the only notable Seattle cut candidate. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris were also listed as potential cap casualties by NFL.com.
Lockett, 32, has been a consistent part of Seattle's offense since joining the team as a third-round pick in 2015. Over 10 NFL seasons, Lockett has racked up 661 receptions for 8,594 receiving yards and 61 touchdowns. The veteran wide receiver has a monster cap hit of over $30 million this season. Cutting Lockett would save $17 million while adding nearly $14 million in dead cap money.
Robertson-Harris was acquired via trade last season, playing 11 games in a rotational role for Seattle. The 31-year-old has a cap hit of $6.6 million, which is probably too much to pay for a reserve defensive tackle.
By cutting all three players before June 1, the Seahawks would free up approximately $32.5. million.
