Seahawks land superstar WR Justin Jefferson in total NFL redraft
Earlier this week, Yahoo! Sports senior writer Jay Busbee put together the ultimate “what if” exercise. It is “The Great NFL Re-Draft of 2025.” It’s far from an original idea, but these kind of pieces make for some interesting chats and debates.
“So, imagine the NFL decided to go full fantasy football and empty its rosters after the season,” explained Busbee. “Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson—everybody is now a free agent and eligible to draft. (You can debate whether the NFL should do this).”
That last part has to be sarcasm at it’s not-so-finest, but you get the idea. Busbee is using the current draft order for 2025. The Tennessee Titans are on the clock, and the selection in quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills’ talented signal-caller who was named the NFL MVP in 2024.
The concept is interesting, even if the choices are a little far-fetched. For instance, the first 17 selections in this draft are all quarterbacks. That includes players such as Brock Purdy (7th round in 2022), Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts (2nd round in 2020) and Dak Prescott (4th round in 2016), none of which were first-round selections in their respective draft classes.
What’s not far-fetched is that Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the 22nd overall pick back in 2020, is the Seattle Seahawks’ choice (ironically) at No. 18.
How’s this for a “what if?” The four-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year has played in a total of 77 regular-season contests with the Purple Gang. The former LSU standout has totaled 495 receptions for 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns.
If Jefferson put up these exact numbers with Seattle in four-plus seasons (he missed 7 games in 2023), he would already rank fourth in franchise history in both catches and receiving yards, behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent (819 for 13,089 yards), Tyler Lockett (661 for 8,594 yards), and Brian Blades (581 for 7,620 yards).
How’s that for some serious food for thought? By the way, the Seahawks’ first-round pick in 2020 (27th overall) was linebacker Jordyn Brooks.
