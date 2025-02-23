Seahawks can't let Chiefs erase mistake of passing on DK Metcalf
Every year there are big signings and draft picks that make 31 other fanbases around the NFL shake their heads. This past year the Philadelphia Eagles landed Saquon Barkley, who helped lift them to a dominant Super Bowl victory. Signing Derrick Henry didn't quite get the Baltimore Ravens that far, but it certainly made their offense much more difficult to deal with. In both cases it seemed like it was in the league's best interest for either one to land with literally any other team.
The Seattle Seahawks have to make sure they don't make the same mistake by trading star wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Death Star of the AFC that is the Kansas City Chiefs. The latest (unfouded) trade rumors suggest that the Chiefs will at least call about Metcalf's availability - and while the Seahawks should listen to every offer, they should also give KC a firm no unless the offer is too good to be true.
In a vacuum, trading DK does make at least some sense. The Seahawks can probably get a late first-round pick at least, and they'll avoid having to pay him another lucrative contract. However, sending Metcalf to the Chiefs would be another one of those face-palming kind of moves where the rich get richer in just the way they need it - and the Chiefs definitely don't need anyone's help.
That would be a mistake - which is what Kansas City general manager Brett Veach admits he made when he passed on DK Metcalf in the draft back in 2019.
Chiefs GM on DK Metcalf
"Sometimes you don't take guys and fans do the mock drafts, and they go through them years later and are like, ‘We should've taken this guy or that guy... But at the time, a player could've been off your board because you had character concerns or an injury concern. I think, looking back on DK, there were areas that we weren't sure on, but there were none maybe that should've prompted us to bypass [him]. I think that's one player that sticks out."
There's an ancient Millenial proverb that applies here - commonly known as uhhhh-doy. We don't know what KC's concerns were, but apparently Metcalf's relatively poor 3-cone time is was put many teams off from drafting the 6-foot-4 athletic freak who ran a 4.33 forty-yard dash.
Seattle didn't make that mistake, and so he landed in their laps at the end of the second round of the draft. They shouldn't return to the favor and give Metcalf back to the most-successful team in the league. Find another trade partner, or d
