College Football Conference Changes Directly Impact Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will see a whole new college football world moving forward.

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't much for traveling when looking for their next set of rookies. Mike Tomlin and former general manager Kevin Colbert didn't do much scouting on the west coast, but all that could change with some realignment at the college level. 

With USC and UCLA joining the Big 10 and Texas and Oklahoma headed to the SEC, college football is changing, and with the move, so will the Steelers. 

Steelers Now analyst and Locked on Pitt host Nick Farabaugh joins All Steelers to discuss the scouting changes that'll happen for Pittsburgh now that college football is realigning, and how a new look for the NCAA gives the Steelers even more options.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

