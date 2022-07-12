Skip to main content

Steelers DT Cam Heyward Has Three Goals This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers captain is looking at his best year yet.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is 33-years-old entering the 2022 NFL season, but his goals are only getting bigger. The All-Pro defensive tackle is coming off his second 10-sack season and a career-high in tackles, and believes this year could be his best yet. 

During an appearance on the Playbook Podcast, Heyward spoke about his goals for the upcoming season. And despite a career year in 2021, he's looking for a lot more this fall. 

"Personally, I think I can still play better," Heyward said. "And I look forward to that challenge. I've already challenged myself for next year for the triple crown - a Defensive Player of the Year, a Super Bowl MVP and an MVP. So, there ya go."

Heyward's biggest competition for these awards could be his teammate. T.J. Watt will head into the 2022 season tied as the NFL's single-season sack record holder and reigning Defensive Player of the Year. And along with Heyward, he said during mini camp that he expects a bigger year this season. 

The good news is that if Heyward and Watt are competing for these awards, the Steelers defense is going to be pretty good. 





