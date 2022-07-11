Steelers Release Details for Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced their naming rights agreement with Acrisure, a Fintech that operates a top 10 global insurance broker. The change will remove Heinz Field from the team's stadium for the first time since it was built in 2001.

Acrisure and the Steelers agreed on a 15-year deal. The financial details were not released.

"We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come."

Acrisure will immediately take over the naming rights for the stadium. The global company, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., has operations in 14 countries and over 14,000 employees.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers are an institution in American sports and a globally recognized brand. Partnering with the Steelers is the opportunity of a lifetime and a tremendous honor," said Greg Williams, Acrisure Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. "Through Acrisure Stadium, we will increase awareness of the extraordinary advantage Acrisure brings our clients while conveying our strong sense of community. Relatedly, we are eager to invest in the Pittsburgh community and broader region as we chart our course to an unforgettable first season. This relationship truly embodies and aligns two organizations that have high standards and are determined to achieve great things."

With the agreement, Acrisure will invest in the stadium and community with initiatives aimed at providing a deep connection for Acrisure in the Pittsburgh community.

