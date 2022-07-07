3 Headlines Steelers Will Make Before Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have three headlines to make.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting closer to training camp, but there's still plenty that can happen before everyone suits up this fall. With negotiations still taking place and roster spots left with major questions, the moves aren't over for this team.

Over the next month or so, the Steelers have several headlines to make. These three remain the biggest.

Chris Boswell Agrees on Extension

At some point this summer the Steelers and kicker Chris Boswell will ink a new contract. The 31-year-old is coming off three consecutive seasons of 90% of more made field goals, and is highly regarded as the second-best kicker in the AFC.

It's a no brainer to sign Boswell to another deal before the season starts. Special teams coordinator Danny Smith guaranteed it would happen, so it's just a matter of time.

Negotiations Dim Between Diontae Johnson and Steelers

It's becoming more and more believable that the Steelers will not pay Diontae Johnson $20 million per season. And while we're all sure Johnson would love to stay in Pittsburgh, his market value is well above what he'll receive from the Steelers.

The two sides will continue to talk, if they've already started, but at some point those conversations will begin to fade. Everyone should expect a headline stating negotiations have ended before Week 1.

Steelers Add Veteran Pass Rusher

There is no way the Steelers will feel comfortable heading into the season with the choices they have behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Tuzar Skipper and Derrek Tuszka aren't reliable backups and Genard Avery hasn't stepped on the field yet.

There are plenty of options still left on the open market, such as Justin Houston and Jason Peirre-Paul, but by the end of cuts, there's going to someone that catches the Steelers' eye.

This team will have a better option behind Watt and Highsmith before the start of the season.

