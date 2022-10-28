Examining Steelers Unimaginative Play-Action Offense and Why It Doesn't Work

When the Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Matt Canada to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2020 season, there was optimism that the offense would shift into a more dynamic offense by utilizing more of a play-action passing attack. That optimism has proven to be faulty as the Pittsburgh offense has seemingly stepped back into the stone ages of offensive architecture.

Many speculated that it was at least in part due to the fact that Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t a fan of play-action and that’s why the Steelers ranked 21st in the league in usage last season. However, even with fresh blood under center, the Steelers' play-action rate has actually declined this season.

Entering Week 7, the Steelers were 25th in the league in play-action pass rate.

The Steelers' play-action passing game can best be described as unambitious. Not only are they rarely using it, but the numbers are also incredibly disturbing when they do.

Here’s where they rank league-wide in several key categories:

Yards per attempt: 7.3 (23rd)

Passer rating: 85.3 (27th)

Average depth of target: 6.2 (26th)

Expected points added: -1.38 (26th)

It might be comforting to know that the Steelers are completing 81% of their pass attempts in these situations, third-best in the league. Still, that number carries very little value on its own because it’s inflated thanks to the shallower routes being targeted on a regular basis.

Take Week 7's Miami Dolphins game for example. Kenny Pickett went 8-8 on play-action throws, accumulating 47 yards at a 5.8 yards per pass clip but with only one singular air yard to show for it with all of the passes coming at or near the line of scrimmage. Without pushing the ball down the field, the offense is putting limitations on their ability to generate explosive plays.

As you can see above, most of Pickett’s play-action plays involve either setting up bootlegs or screen passes. In Canada’s offense, bootlegs typically mean finding whichever receiver is working towards the flat and generating just a modest gain. The screen to Zach Gentry was poorly designed and the Dolphins were all over the play as a result.

Calling a bootleg to get your young signal caller an easy completion is perfectly fine. Using a play-action fake to set up a screen is sensible. Those things can be components of a successful aerial attack but they shouldn't be the meat and potatoes of your play-action passing game. As of right now, that’s essentially what the Steelers are putting on film on a weekly basis.

And when they’re not doing one of the things above, they’re misusing play action by negating the effects of the fake. You’re ideally looking for misdirection, either vertical or horizontal, from the second-level defenders.

When Matt Canada does want to draw up a shot play after a play fake, he prefers an all-go concept to the boundaries. The problem with the concept itself is that the play fake rarely, if ever, is going to truly influence anyone of any importance. The secondary defenders that are being targeted in coverage don’t have primary run responsibilities and can continue playing the pass accordingly.

The play-pass element can be an essential part of any offense's toolkit in part because it doesn’t necessarily require an elite, toolsy quarterback or a dominant running attack.

Several quarterbacks such as Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins make a pretty good living off of the play-action passing game. Both had significantly better passer ratings and yards per attempt when using play-action. No one outside of their prospective cities would consider those guys overly dynamic but they can orchestrate efficient offenses thanks to this element.

While those passers do indeed have dynamic running backs to lead the way, it’s been proven that play-action efficiency isn’t strictly for teams with effective run games. For example, in 2021, both the Rams and Bengals were ranked in the top six in terms of yards per pass on play-action attempts. Neither team was very efficient on the ground, however, with both teams landing near the bottom of the league in yards per rushing attempt.

If you want a recent example of what a well-designed play-action game can do for a rookie quarterback, take a look at what New England has done for Bailey Zappe.

In his limited appearances in relief of Mac Jones, Zappe has lit the world on fire, thanks to well-designed concepts off play action. Zappe is 16-19 for 327 yards and three touchdowns on play-action for a perfect 158.3 passer rating. New England’s been able to create splash plays in the passing game thanks to play fakes that have influenced second-level defenders.

Pittsburgh would be wise to attempt to implement some form of successful play-action passing game into their offense to make life easier on Kenny Pickett. Aside from the actual outcome of the games themselves, his development is the next important thing for the organization.

Figuring out what concepts he likes and what he excels at is key to moving forward. Right now, there are more questions than answers surrounding Canada and his future. If he has any hope of returning for a third season in the Burgh, he must apply the necessary changes to a struggling offense.

