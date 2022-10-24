Kenny Pickett's Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling

PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett isn't ready to win a Super Bowl. Which, quite honestly, is a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers aren't going to miss out on a year of their next franchise quarterback if they decide to start looking toward the future. And with the trade deadline approaching, maybe it's time to start thinking about the offseason - and the assets the team can acquire to build on the roster they already have.

Pittsburgh has three names they can likely move before the deadline. Chase Claypool, Devin Bush and Mason Rudolph have limited futures with this team and have value.

For Claypool, there's a chance the Steelers can get high value - somewhere near a second-round pick, or multiple picks. Bush has stepped up heavily the last two weeks, and even if he's not the first-round talent he should've been, he's a capable inside linebacker for a number of teams. And finally, Rudolph had interest from teams back in camp. That probably has not changed much.

Reports claim the Green Bay Packers are interested in Claypool. The Lions were interested in Rudolph. Someone will talk about Bush.

The Steelers won't miss any of these players much for the remainder of the season and can replace all of them by next summer. And if Pickett's seven interceptions in four games is an indication of anything, it's that this team needs time to rebuild. So, they might as well rebuild.

Walking out of the 2022 season with a losing record and added draft picks eases the pain. Leaving with a losing record and letting two trade assets walk for nothing only hurts more.

It's not very Steelers-like to sell at the halfway point, but this isn't a very Steelers-like team. Something needs to change, but unfortunately, it can't change this season.

They might as well start looking toward the rebuild.

