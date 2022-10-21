Steelers Head to Miami With Three Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 7 with three players on their injury report.

After starting the week with 11 players missing practice time due to injuries, the Steelers ended their practice sessions on a very positive note injury wise. Quarterback Kenny Pickett, tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace all cleared concussion protocol and will play. Corner Cam Sutton (hamstring) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) will also return after missing last week.

The Steelers will be without wide receiver Steven Sims, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Gunner Olszewski will operate kick and punt return duties for Pittsburgh in Miami.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned to the field for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. He was a full participant in practice by the end of the week but is listed as doubtful for the game.

Corner James Pierre also suffered two injuries during the week and is questionable with hip and knee injuries. Josh Jackson will play an extended role for a second consecutive week if Pierre and Witherspoon don't play.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

George Pickens Added Another Unbelievable Catch to His Resume

Growing Belief Steelers Won't Activate Calvin Austin This Season

Ahkello Witherspoon Hoping to Play Against Dolphins

Steelers Open Damontae Kazee's Return Window

Diontae Johnson Addresses Locker Room Fight With Mitch Trubisky

Should Steelers Trade Chase Claypool?

Chase Claypool a Trade Target for NFC Team