Are Steelers on Verge of Roster Sellout?

PITTSBURGH -- Are the Pittsburgh Steelers one of the four teams who are on the verge of a roster sale?

Ahead of Wek 7's kickoff, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted that he's watching two to four teams this week who can fall to 2-5. Heading into the games, there are six teams who sit at 2-4, including the Steelers.

It might be fair to eliminate the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. All three are near the end of rebuilds, with the Browns playing without Deshaun Watson yet this season.

The remaining three teams are the Steelers, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears. Which all feel like teams on the verge of trying to fix their issues instead of attempting to make it work with what they'v got this season.

The Steelers have been rumored to be in talks to deal wide receiver Chase Claypool, with recent reports claiming it's not expected to happen "barring a shift. That shift could be a 2-5 record.

Other names like linebacker Devin Bush and backup quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph as other possible options. The emergence of Robert Spillane's usage, and Kenny Pickett remaining the starter means all these names make sense for Pittsburgh.

A win in Miami would change a lot for the course of this team. At 3-4 heading into Philadelphia before the Bye Week, there's something to grab on to for Pittsburgh. At 2-5, depending on how the AFC North plays out in Week 7, it could be a steep uphill climb for the Steelers.

Certainly, something to monitor over the next week - depending on their game against the Dolphins.

