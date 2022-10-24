Skip to main content

Steelers CB Levi Wallace Leaves Dolphins Game With Shoulder Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose another cornerback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of Week 7 late in the ballgame as cornerback Levi Wallace left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. 

Wallace dove for an interception attempt with roughly 2:40 left on the clock and remained on the field in visible pain. Both the Miami Dolphins and Steelers medical staff made their way to Wallace before helping him off to the sideline.

The injury appeared to be a right shoulder issue. 

Without Wallace, the Steelers will be limited to Cam Sutton, James Pierre and Josh Jackson at cornerback. Ahkello Witherspoon missed his fourth game with a hamstring injury. 

