Steelers vs. Bucs Takeaways: Stellar Defense, Star WR and a QB Decision

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers found the light and walked away winners in Week 6 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It wasn't the easiest win, but that challenge made everything better for Pittsburgh. The Steelers are now 2-4 heading into Week 7 with questions at quarterback and possibly handing Tom Brady his final (and first) game at Acrisure Stadium. Life is good for the black and gold right now.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Week 6 win.

Noah Strackbein's Takeaways

Chase Claypool Had a Game, But Mike Tomlin Isn't Crowing Anyone

Chase Claypool finally exploded onto the scene for the Steelers, but one week isn't the sample size everyone is looking for. Yes, seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown is as good as you can ask for, but that moment needs to carry over, and head coach Mike Tomlin agrees.

"It was a good day today," Tomlin said after the game. "We're talking about what transpired today. He made some critical plays today. We're not trying to paint with a broad brush and show some trajectory. He made some plays today and I'm appreciative of it."

If the Steelers can get superstar play out of Claypool, this offense is dangerous. Their biggest downfall has been the lack of talent, and Claypool isn't supposed to be mediocre at 6'5.

Continuing this success is key. Everyone needs a starting point, though. Claypool just had one.

Isaiahh Loudermilk Should've Been Playing

The Steelers defensive line played better than they have all season, and it was noticeable that Isaiahh Loudermilk made a difference.

The second-year defensive tackle has been left off the active roster on game day because the line is too crowded. With DeMarvin Leal on Injure Reserve, that now changes. And immediately, the impact was felt.

Loudermilk finished with two tackles, but the Buccaneers' rush game was non-existent. Coincidently enough, that's Loudermilk's best feature.

With the run defense struggling in Pittsburgh, adding Loudermilk to the rotation made sense weeks ago. It's going to pay off now that the Steelers are forced into it.

What Mitch Trubisky Needs to Do to Keep Starting

I called a friend after the game and ask what Mitch Trubisky would need to do against the Miami Dolphin in order for it to be okay if he remained the starter. The response was that his next game would have to be better than we could imagine.

It doesn't feel likely that the Steelers will start a quarterback controversy with their rookie quarterback who already surpassed their offseason signing. It almost feels like they're going backward. But there's a slim chance Kenny Pickett is removed from concussion protocol by next week's game, and Trubisky is going to get another opportunity.

If he plays like he did against the Buccaneers, it's going to be hard to deny he's worthy of the starting conversation. If some fans' believe the bar is "better than we could imagine" you'd have to think Tomlin's is even higher.

Nonetheless, a great game by Trubisky.

Stephen Thompson's Takeaways

Defense Refused to Quit

Remember the loss to the Jets? And Patriots? And the Browns? There was a clear common denominator in those losses - a tired Steelers defense was run over by powerful backs on the way to a loss. It was a different story this week against the Buccaneers.

For whatever reason - because it's not like the defense had to spend significantly less time on the field than they had been and they weren't any more healthy - the Steelers did not tire in the second half in the face of a tough run game from its opponent.

They let up their only touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, but defended the ensuing two-point conversion to preserve the late lead. They also held the Buccaneers to 2.36 yards per rush in the second half. They'll need similar effort until the offense proves it can reliably keep opposing units off the field.

Chase Claypool Backs Up Preseason Talk

For the first time this season, Claypool lived up to the hype he created for himself during the preseason when called himself a top-three receiver in the NFL. Claypool played his best game of the season and one of the best of his career by hauling in

But it was his clutch plays - three first-down catches on third and long, two of which came on the final drive of the game with the Steelers nursing a two-point lead - that were the most astounding. It's one thing to put up yards, but to come through when the game is on the line is entirely another.

There is so much potential in Claypool's big, athletic frame that made the underwhelming production to date so disappointing. The Steelers hope this will springboard a better final two-thirds of the season for their third-year receiver.

Sigh of Relief

The Steelers' players and coaches can call this "just another win" as much as they want but the team needed to win this week desperately and they did. The cheers that came from the fans at Acrisure Stadium weren't just celebratory, but showed relief too because their team gave them something to believe in.

This victory was evidence in favor of the notion that the Steelers aren't that far from competing with the top dogs. The defense is solid enough, even when short-handed, to contain one of the best to ever play quarterback and his experienced, talented weapons. And the offense did just enough to beat a Buccaneers defense that boasts one of the most decorated lineups in football.

The Steelers put together a win that was cathartic on a personal level for players like Mitch Trubisky and Chase Claypool, who were able to silence some doubters even if only momentarily, but it was a landmark one for this team. They now have a chance to turn around their 1-4 start to the 2022 season and make something of the miserable start.

