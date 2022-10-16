Skip to main content

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Diagnosed With Concussion After Blow to Head

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their starting quarterback.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has officially been ruled out for the remainder of Week 6 due to a concussion. 

Pickett took a hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White in the third quarter. Refs signaled for trainers to evaluate the quarterback and he was taken to the locker room to be tested for a concussion. 

The Steelers first announced Pickett was questionable to return but has since been ruled out due to the head injury. He'll now enter protocol and will need to be cleared before he's eligible to return to the field. 

Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett during the game. He started the first four games of the season. 

