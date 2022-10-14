Steelers RB Najee Harris Has Been Playing With Steel Plate in His Cleat

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back Najee Harris has been wearing a steel plate in his cleat to help his recovery from a lisfranc sprain he suffered in training camp.

Harris missed a little over a month during the summer after going down in Latrobe with a foot injury. He told reporters after the Steelers final preseason game that it was a lisfranc sprain, and that the injury has carried into the season.

Through five games, Harris has just 222 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

Harris has now informed reporters that he's been wearing steel plate in his cleat to help with the injury. There were no limitations in burst or cuts, but he did say it "prohibited" him from certain things.

As of two days ago, he removed it for the first time since mid-summer.

"Now I don't have it, so I can move around a lot better," Harris said.

The former first-round pick said he's now 100% from the injury and expects to continue to take steps forward as the offense attempts to find success.

"I missed about seven, eight weeks. Pretty much all of camp. I missed a couple of preseason games," Harris said. "... It's gotten a lot better. I missed that long training period because I was out recovering. We got a lot of [new] guys on the o-line, I haven't had time to work with them yet.

"It is a reason, but I'm not going to blame it all on that. Accountability is one thing that I like to take seriously. A lot of this is my fault. It's part of the sport, everyone is facing something."

