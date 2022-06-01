Skip to main content

Steelers To-Go: Diontae Johnson Arrives, Let's Explain His Value

The Pittsburgh Steelers WR1 is at practice. It's sending a message, but it's not playing into his contract talks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Diontae Johnson at OTAs this week. He's sending a message by being there, but it might not be to the team. 

So, while he's practicing, let's talk about his value. It doesn't matter what we place his contract worth at, because it the market says $20 million, it's $20 million. But that doesn't mean he's going to get it in Pittsburgh. 

There's a lot to take into consideration. Let's lay it all out. 

