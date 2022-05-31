Steelers OTAs Takeaways: New Leaders Emerging in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a star back at practice and some growing leaders taking strides.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field for Week 2 of Organized Team Activities, and had a new face join them on the field.

Yes, Diontae Johnson was back in action after missing opening week of voluntary workouts, but the receiver's presence wasn't what stood out - outside of, well, him being there.

Instead, the takeaways from opening day of Week 2 had more to do with the on-field impact of some growing leaders for the Steelers.

Starting with their new defensive assistant.

Brian Flores Effect

There's no hiding Brian Flores is overqualified for his position with the Steelers. Pittsburgh's linebackers coach could go find a head coaching job somewhere within the next year and it wouldn't surprise anyone.

But, right now, he's in Pittsburgh - and the Steelers are loving it.

"Great coach. Should be a head coach in this league," inside linebacker Myles Jack said. "Very detailed. Very specific. You know exactly what he expects from you. I enjoy it. You know what you're getting going into each practice. ... I feel like it's having a cheat sheet as a coach."

You hear Flores coaching at all times. He's working with the inside linebackers, defensive backs and pretty much anywhere Teryl Austin is. The effect is very noticeable, and in two practices you see what he brings to the team.

Ahkello Witherspoon Taking on Leadership

Ahkello Witherspoon has his swagger from last season. We touched on it last week how he looks like the Steelers' CB1 and still has that star look to his game.

This week, you saw him start to talk like a leader. When someone made a play, Witherspoon was right there, hyping him up. When someone made a mistake, he was coaching.

Damontae Kazee was in the right position for a play on the check down and from the other side of the field, you heard Witherspoon yell "that's is Kaz."

Year two with the Steelers seems like it brings a ton of upside for the cornerback.

Frisman Jackson is Always Coaching

The Steelers new wide receivers coach has a young group of players to work with and he's making sure he always has something to give them.

Every single rep throughout practice, Frisman Jackson is saying something to a receiver. Even if they weren't involved in the catch, he's waiting for them to come to the sideline to give them a teaching point.

One play, Gunner Olszewski was wide open on a crossing route, didn't get the pass thrown to him, and Jackson was telling him what he could've done different to assure the quarterback's attention.

A group who's oldest member is about to play his fourth NFL season needs a good leader. Jackson is assuring he's got them covered.

A Lot of Mason Rudolph Check Downs

Mason Rudolph completes everything, but man, does he check the ball down a lot. Even during individual drills, Rudolph is always finding the shortest route runner to throw the ball to.

The craziest part, is he comes from an air raid offense in college and has a great deep ball. He just refuses to throw it anywhere but five yards in front of him.

Diontae Johnson's Return

Okay, look, you can't talk about a team's best receiver returning to the field and not have it be a takeaway. And yes, Johnson missed one pass during individual drills, but besides that, looked real sharp.

Kenny Pickett got to throw to him for the first time, and Johnson made sure the first-round pick was the one tossing him the football during drills. He was also working with Calvin Austin to show him a few things for the first time.

Johnson might be ready to start negotiations, but he isn't going to let that hurt his play or his leadership. The outside noise might be loud, but he's still an asset to this team and their young players.

