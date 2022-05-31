Skip to main content

Steelers To-Go: This is Why Steelers Won't Replace Benny Snell

The Pittsburgh Steelers had no intentions of moving on from Benny Snell.

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't turning their back on Benny Snell Jr. Maybe it doesn't make a ton of sense to why it's been four years and this team still hasn't found a new backup, but there's logic to the idea of Snell sticking around. 

You can't expect a 200-yard game from Snell. Chances are, the Steelers won't ever see a 100-yard game from him. But, they know why he's here - and why they haven't found another backup. 

