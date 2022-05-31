Steelers To-Go: This is Why Steelers Won't Replace Benny Snell
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't turning their back on Benny Snell Jr. Maybe it doesn't make a ton of sense to why it's been four years and this team still hasn't found a new backup, but there's logic to the idea of Snell sticking around.
You can't expect a 200-yard game from Snell. Chances are, the Steelers won't ever see a 100-yard game from him. But, they know why he's here - and why they haven't found another backup.
