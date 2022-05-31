The Pittsburgh Steelers had no intentions of moving on from Benny Snell.

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't turning their back on Benny Snell Jr. Maybe it doesn't make a ton of sense to why it's been four years and this team still hasn't found a new backup, but there's logic to the idea of Snell sticking around.

You can't expect a 200-yard game from Snell. Chances are, the Steelers won't ever see a 100-yard game from him. But, they know why he's here - and why they haven't found another backup.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Competing With NFL's Fastest Growing Fanbase

5 Things to Watch at Steelers OTAs: Week 2 Answers Questions

Position Battles Take Shape in Week 2 of Steelers OTAs

Mitch Trubisky Took No Time to Win Over Chase Claypool

Steelers' Brandon Hunt Leaves for Eagles

Steelers Look Good at OTAs

George Pickens is Already a Star