Steelers Rookies React to First Day With WR Diontae Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie WR and QB were impressed with what they saw.

PITTSBURGH -- It didn't take long for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson to make an impression at Organized Team Activities. After taking the field for the first time in 2022, Johnson impressed a couple of the rookies that hope to play with and learn from him this coming season.

"You can see right off the bat how special of a player he is," quarterback Kenny Pickett said. "I'm really excited to get more time with him and see how I can work with him to help his game out."

Pickett believes he and Johnson will create a symbiotic relationship with one another. When asked if Johnson can help make him a better quarterback, Pickett laughed and said that the All-Pro receiver will make his life a lot easier.

"Of course," Pickett said. "Those guys make my job easier. I just got to get them the ball. We have a lot of special talents in that receivers room so we just have to get them the ball and they'll do the rest."

Calvin Austin, a 2022 fourth-round pick, has said he's studied Johnson's film closely and hopes to emulate the star receiver's precise route running. Austin said he immediately recognized how watching Johnson can help him get better.

"It's been great," Austin said. "You can tell that he's a vet, a guy that did it before. Just the way he came in, got prepared and everything is something that I can definitely look up to. ... I've just continued to watch his detail in practice and how he gets out of his breaks and stuff. It can definitely be something that I can take and learn from."

