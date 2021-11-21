Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Steelers vs. Chargers Picks and Bets

    Are you taking the spread or the underdog in the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. LA Chargers matchup?
    The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Do they cover? Do they win? 

    The Steelers get their quarterback back for Week 11 after missing the week with COVID-19. Ben Roethlisberger will be under center, but does it change anything? 

    The spread didn't change since Roethlisberger was cleared to return. So, SI Sports Book doesn't think it makes a different, but our better do. 

    Current Spread and Over/Under:

    • Steelers -6.5 (-118), Chargers +6.5 (+100)
    • Over 47.5 (-110), Under 47.5 (-110)
    • Steelers ML (+205), Chargers ML (-250)

