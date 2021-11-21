Steelers vs. Chargers Picks and Bets

Are you taking the spread or the underdog in the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. LA Chargers matchup?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Do they cover? Do they win?

The Steelers get their quarterback back for Week 11 after missing the week with COVID-19. Ben Roethlisberger will be under center, but does it change anything?

The spread didn't change since Roethlisberger was cleared to return. So, SI Sports Book doesn't think it makes a different, but our better do.

Current Spread and Over/Under:

Steelers -6.5 (-118), Chargers +6.5 (+100)

Over 47.5 (-110), Under 47.5 (-110)

Steelers ML (+205), Chargers ML (-250)

Find out what we think for Week 11.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Makes Roster Moves Ahead of Chargers Game

Film Room: Big Ben Leads NFL in Go Routes

Chargers DE Joey Bosa Will Play Against Steelers

Steelers Can Easily Exploit Chargers Run Game

Cam Heyward Responds to Warren Sapp Calling Him Out