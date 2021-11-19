Steelers Can Easily Exploit Chargers Run Defense

There is uncertainty surrounding which quarterback will be behind center for the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football bout with the Los Angeles Chargers. Regardless of whether Ben Roethlisberger returns or if it's the Mason Rudolph show, this episode should run through Najee Harris.

The Steelers' first-round draft choice is no stranger to heavy workloads. His 176 rushing attempts are the second-most in the NFL behind only Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans. Yet, in last week's matchup against the 30th ranked Detroit Lions run defense, Harris only amassed 26 carries in an overtime game that featured 13 offensive possessions for the Steelers.

To be fair, eleven of Rudolph's eye-popping 50 passing attempts came in the overtime period, but this split should have been closer to 50/50 with a backup QB in the game.

Matt Canada must resist temptation to stray too far away from his run game this week against the L.A. Chargers. Under defensive coordinator, Renaldo Hill, this Chargers unit has allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL this season (1,396) at a staggering 4.8 yards per clip. Those are two figures that you never want next to your resume if you're a member of any defense.

Starting defensive linemen Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery are both former first-round picks, both are also currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and their availability for week 11 is in doubt. Even with those two players, this Chargers front hasn't been able to stop anyone from gashing them on the ground. There are very few silver linings here on paper over the course of the year.

Here are some numbers for opposing teams rushing offenses:

1st down - 150 carries, 678 yards, 4.5 yards per carry, 6 touchdowns and 61% success rate

2nd down - 89 carries, 528 yards, 5.9 yards per carry, 3 touchdowns, 63% success rate

3rd down - 39 carries, 174 yards, 4.5 yards per carry, 2 touchdowns, 64% success rate

You get the point, right? These are the games that you dream about if you're an NFL running back. For a young Steelers offensive line featuring two rookies, this is a matchup where you can potentially win a bunch of reps while gaining some confidence in your ability to impose your will on an opponent.

During Pittsburgh's three-game losing streak, they were averaging just 49 yards rushing per game. Since that time, the Steelers have gone 4-0-1 while averaging 126 yards per game on the ground. A significant and much-needed improvement for a team with a 39-year-old quarterback and a surgically repaired elbow.

A big reason for their improved ground game success has been staying ahead of the chains while avoiding drive-killing penalties. Harris' success rate has risen to a respectable 49% since week five, compared to his 38% success rate from the first month of the season.

When you turn on the film, Brandon Staley has his fingerprints all over this defense. Staley is a Vic Fangio disciple. You will see a lot of two-high safety looks, leaving light box counts for the opposing offense to take advantage of. These "middle of field open" alignments are the new craze across the league, giving teams more flexibility schematically in the back end. It forces opposing quarterbacks to methodically work the ball down the field while preventing explosive plays.

The easiest way to be successful against this style of defense is to run the football efficiently and eventually force the defensive coordinator to bring a safety into the box to combat the run.

While Mason Rudolph wasn't the sole reason that they tied last week, there's no denying that the Steelers missed their veteran quarterback. Truth be told, this week's matchup should be a winnable game no matter who is behind center. Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada will just have to be disciplined enough to stick with the ground game and ride his workhorse running back to victory.

The Steelers selected Najee Harris 24th overall in this past year's draft for a multitude of reasons. This particular matchup should give him a chance to showcase his value with a ton of activity.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

What Does a Mason Rudolph-Ben Roethlisberger Game Plan Look Like?

Antonio Brown Accused of Giving NFL Fake COVID Vaccination Card

Ben Roethlisberger Preparing to Play Against Chargers

Cam Heyward Responds to Warren Sapp Calling Him Out

CBS Sports Predicts Steelers Lose Kenny Pickett to Browns

Steelers to Look for Veteran QB After Season