Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Pickett Tops Rudolph in Electrifying Two-Minute

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had another surprise move with their practice timing, bumping it up to the morning. For the second day in a row, the quarterback had to make adjustments on the fly and wake themselves up to go compete at Saint Vincent College.

It was a slow start for the QBs, but the day progressed and finished with an electrifying two-minute drill.

Mitch Trubisky worked with the ones, while Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett split time with the second team.

Statbook

Mitch Trubisky: 5/14

Trubisky had a rather off day. He started the morning by nearly throwing three-straight interceptions during seven shots. The first pass was almost grabbed by Ahkello Witherspoon, the second by Karl Joseph, and the third by Robert Spillane. His final pass was overthrown to Calvin Austin.

Trubisky did work the deep ball well during one-on-ones, hitting Austin, Connor Heyward and Jaylen Warren.

He also dropped a pump fake. The field was wet, but take that how you will.

Mason Rudolph: 9/15

Rudolph ran with the second team and started the day hot, throwing two touchdowns in seven shots - first to Miles Boykin and then to Cody White. He worked one-on-ones well, finding Tyler Vaughns on an up-and-out route over Minkah Fitzpatrick.

He also ran first-team during two-minute drill.

Kenny Pickett: 10/14

Pickett ran with the threes and had a very consistent day. His seven shots pass was a missed pass to Jace Sternberger, but during team drills, he was rather impressive.

Pickett made a few good plays, including a rollout where he found Boykin on the sideline for a first down. Later, he hit Javon McKinley deep on the left sideline with a beautiful back-shoulder pass.

He ran with the second-team during two-minute drill.

Two-Minute Drill

The Steelers needed six plays to score two touchdowns during two-minute drill. Mason Rudolph took the first team and Kenny Pickett ran with the twos. And while the first run was electric, two was somehow even better.

Both teams had 1:38 on the clock and one timeout to go 60 yards.

Rudolph's drill started with a seven-yard pass to Calvin Austin. He followed that with an underneath pass to Anthony McFarland for a first down.

Then, things got explosive.

Rudolph's next pass was a 35-yard bomb down the sideline to George Pickens over Levi Wallace. The two found the endzone on the following play, a back shoulder pass where Pickens tipped the ball to himself as he fell out of bounds.

You can't top that, right? Well, Pickett tried.

It's very difficult to score in two-minute drills, especially in four plays.

Pickett did it in two.

His first pass was a dump-off to Jaylen Warren, who went untouched down the sideline for 30 yards. Then, Pickett found Steven Simms over the middle with a step on Linden Stephens for a 30-yard touchdown.

And just like that, an average quarterback day became extremely exciting for everyone in attendance.

