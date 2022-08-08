Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Rough Day for Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved practice over to Latrobe Memorial Stadium after canceling practice there over the weekend due to the weather.

The day was hot, the grass was dry, and the players were in full pads. It was a run-heavy afternoon, but the quarterbacks still got their fair share off work. And from what we saw, there was a clear winner to start week three.

Mitch Trubisky ran with the ones, while Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett split second-team reps. Chris Oladokun remains snapless.

Statbook:

Mitch Trubisky: 9/14

Trubisky started the day strong with two touchdowns in seven shots, one to Anthony McFarland. He then came back and hit Diontae Johnson in the front corner of the endzone for six. He would've had a third if not for a bobbled pass by Connor Heyward.

From there, it was a heavy run day, but Trubisky stayed consistent.

Mason Rudolph: 8/11

Rudolph went 0/2 in seven shots before moving to 5/6 in team drills to finish the day. He did fumble a snap during goalline drills and nearly lost the next snap as well.

Kenny Pickett: 9/11

Pickett matched Rudolph and missed his one opportunity in seven shots. He then went 4/4 in team drill, 4/5 in the next session, and finished the day 1/1 in seven-on-seven.

Analysis

Trubisky clearly won the day, but maybe by default.

Rudolph remained consistent, but his most impressive pass of the day was an out to Miles Boykin where he starred him down the entire route. His one, and almost two, fumbled snaps at the end of the day didn't boost his odds for the starting job.

Pickett looked tired out there. He had a nice rollout to Gunner Olszewski in the endzone, but the rest of the day found himself throwing short on a number of passes.

He and Rudolph split the second-team reps, and neither was impressive. Trubisky didn't have anything flashy like his two bombs to Calvin Austin over the weekend, but he didn't look bad, and that's all it took to win the day as the Steelers opened week three.

