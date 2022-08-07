Skip to main content

Game is Slowing Down for Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Training camp got off to a rough start for the Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round pick.

PITTSBURGH -- Training camp hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett. His transition has been gradual but Pickett said on Saturday that with time and experience, the game has come slower. 

"We always talk about it every day - we're just getting better and more comfortable in the offense," Pickett said. "It's all slowing down for us the more reps we get."

He's primarily run with second and third teams, with Mitch Trubisky taking most of the first team snaps. Pickett thinks he's developed a nice report with the players in that group and now has a better sense of their skill sets, timing and styles of play. 

"It's still early but I would say all the guys in the two and three groups that I've played a majority of snaps with, those are the guys that I'm most comfortable with right now," Pickett said.

Pickett added that the comfort has helped the offense as a whole take a step forward. After some initial hiccups during the first week of workouts, he's finally starting to mesh with the players around him.

"I'm feeling a lot better," Pickett said. "Honestly, playing with these guys for a little bit, I thought it was a lot cleaner this week. They're playing at a much higher level so I definitely feel good going into week three."

