PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris has reportedly passed away at the age of 72, just days before he was set to have his number retired during halftime of the team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers had a lot planned this weekend as they were set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and Harris's legacy.

Harris was the topic of the week in Pittsburgh. While the team prepared for battle with the Las Vegas Raiders, they also were spending time acknowledging the legacy of the organization's greatest running back.

One of those organization members who spent time discussing Harris was head coach Mike Tomlin, who addressed the importance of the anniversary less than 24 hours before Harris's passing.

"It's just one of those beautiful things in the history of our game," Tomlin said. "It’s humbling to be in close proximity to it, to work for this organization, to understand its impact on this organization, the career it spawned in Franco[Harris], agold-jacket career, what it did for them that season in terms of changing the trajectory of that season, what it’sdone for this franchise…

"There are many things that make it the play that it is and the most significant play in the history of our game. It’s just an honor to be in proximity to it. To know the man involved, to call Pittsburgh home, and so it's awesome to be a part of and to witness. But at the same time, we understand that we've got business, we’ve got present-day business and the best way we can honor him, and that is by performing. We're going to work extremely hard to prepare ourselves leading up to it."

Tomlin joked about how YouTube is teaching the players in the locker room the importance of the catch, but also made it known that they all understand how legendary Harris was within the clubhouse.

"They’re aware, they're aware of Franco, they're aware of the Immaculate Reception, they're aware of the significance of it, I just think that they're aware of a lot of things that we think they aren’t because of their exposure to information and how readily available that information is," Tomlin said.

But above all, Tomlin shared his gratitude for knowing Harris and getting to share the same passion for Pittsburgh and the Steelers.

"He’s just a special man. Forget the player," Tomlin said. "Obviously, I'd never knew the player, I know the man and just what an awesome representation of this organization, this community, a guy that embraces all the responsibility that comes with being him. I just admire his passion for Pittsburgh and young people. He served a long time on the board with my wife, Pittsburgh Promise, and his passion for others in this place and the Steelers is unparalleled, and it’s to be admired."

The team was set to host a series of celebrations throughout the weekend, including Harris's jersey retirement. The Steelers have yet to confirm the passing or give details on how they will adjust their plans in the upcoming days.

From everyone at All Steelers, we send our deepest condolences to the Harris family and friends.

