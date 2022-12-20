PITTSBURGH -- Listening to a number of podcasts, you usually run across something good. But this time, what was discovered was an opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to fill a major hole on their offensive line.

The podcast that provided the insight was Barstool Sports' 'Bussin With the Boys,' featuring Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. And in a recent episode, Lewan had some very interesting to say about his future with the Tennessee Titans, and a potential opening for a job.

In the last three years, Lewan has suffered two torn ACLs but remains under contract with the Titans for another season. To his belief, however, he sees that time ending before his contract as the nine-year veteran looks ahead to his NFL future.

"I think right now, I think if you were to say what happens to Taylor Lewan with the Tennessee Titans after the season ends, you would likely assume I’m released from the team, probably February or March," Lewan said on the podcast. "That is something that – you play in this game long enough and you see how the dominos fall and – like I said before, two ACLs in three years, it’s kind of hard for people to wrap their minds around keeping me in the building."

Meanwhile, the Steelers will likely be in the market for a left tackle. And more importantly, they'll be in the market for a number of positions, all of which they cannot find in the NFL Draft, so they'll start exploring other options. AKA, a three-time Pro Bowler.

The two ACL surgeries is concerning, but if Lewan isn't looking for a major payday entering the 10-year mark of his career, he's a quality risk for any NFL team.

And with Kenny Pickett becoming the future of the franchise, there are few things as important as finding his security upfront, and no position as important in protecting him than left tackle.

Dan Moore Jr. has another two years under his rookie deal but isn't a lock to remain the starting left tackle. Many analysts believe he best fits moving inside the guard, but even if he remains on the outside, the Steelers could look to find a true starter next season.

If Lewan is available and looking to be part of a young and explosive offense, Pittsburgh might be the answer.

