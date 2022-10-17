Five Winners, Two Losers from Steelers Win Over Buccaneers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out a gut-check win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to pull out of a four-game slide that had vaulted them into contention for the first overall pick in next spring's draft.

They were led by an outstanding team performance from the defense, which was missing a number of key pieces, as well as clutch plays from Chase Claypool and Mitch Trubusiky on offense. Those two lead this week's winners and losers from a much-needed win over Tampa Bay.

Winners

Chase Claypool

The numbers speak for themselves - he tied a career-high with nine catches and finished with the fourth-highest yardage total of any game in his three-year career with 96. He added a receiving touchdown for good measure to round out one of the best games of his life.

But it was the timely plays - four catches on third down to move the sticks - that stood out the most for Claypool. He was key to helping the Steelers sustain drives and keep Brady cold on the bench.

Mitch Trubisky

Trubisky was put in an awkward and difficult spot when he was benched for rookie Kenny Pickett, but head coach Mike Tomlin said he's handled his benching with class and professionalism.

For that, the football gods rewarded Trubisky with a second chance. He replaced the injured Pickett in the second half and was excellent, completing 75% of his passes, throwing for a touchdown, running for key conversions and ultimately making enough plays to keep the game out of reach from the Buccaneers.

It was a redemptive, cathartic performance for the beleaguered Steelers signal-caller, who took his fair share of heat for the offense's early struggles.

Malik Reed, Larry Ogunjobi, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and the entire Defensive Line

Tom Brady was never comfortable standing in the pocket against the Steelers, so much so that he resorted to berating his offensive line on the bench in between possessions.

The Steelers front, which had struggled to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks without T.J. Watt, played their best game of the season and got contributions from up and down the lineup.

They only sacked Brady twice, but forced the ball out of his hand early and recorded four tackles for loss. Their play on the goal line against the Buccaneers' bruising running back Leonard Fournette - who averaged just three yards per carry - was outstanding. The Steelers forced field goals on four of five Tampa Bay possessions that moved inside the redzone - all key moments in a two-point win.

Fourth Quarter Defense

Week after week, it was clear that the increasingly thin Steelers defense was getting worn down as games progressed and opposing offenses would take advantage by running all over exhausted defenders.



But in the final period, facing a 228-pound lead back in Fournette, the Steelers seemed to play with renewed energy. they held the Buccaneers to nine points and 166 yards in the second half. Tampa Bay also averaged just 2.36 yards per attempt on 14 rushes after halftime.

Closing on defense has not been a strength of this team to date and that's been clear in losses to the Patriots, Browns and Jets. But in this win over the Buccaneers, the Steelers showed some of the toughness on defense that will be required to win until the offense finds its footing.

Steven Sims

Sims has taken the Steelers' returner role by the horns after Gunner Olszewski handed it over with some costly muffs.

Between his kickoff and punt returns, Sims gained 135 yards for an average of 22.5 yards per touch. Most of those yards came on an 89-yard kickoff return but each of his returns were positive.

Whatever eye issue bothered him last week appears long gone and special teams coordinator Danny Smith can sleep well knowing he has a full-time returner set.

Losers

Najee Harris

Another week has come and gone and Harris still looks like he is hampered by the pair of foot injuries that plagued him during training camp and the opening week of the season. He looked slow on the way to 14 carries, 42 yards and no touchdowns.

He caught a wide-open touchdown pass from Pickett but the kind of burst you would expect and need from a player of Harris' caliber is not there right now and it's holding the Steelers' offense back.

Kevin Dotson

Dotson was flagged three times for 15 yards in first half and forgot that he was supposed to be on the field for a field goal try. And that was just what happened during the first 30 minutes against the Buccaneers.

He committed one more false start in the second half to underscore the poor day, one in which he was able almost single-handily to kill drives for the Steelers. Those are mistakes this team cannot afford and they would cost Dotson a starting job if the team had anyone behind him they were confident in.

